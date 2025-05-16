Esa Ahmad Returning to Best Virginia
The unofficial West Virginia University men’s basketball team Best Virginia has added its first forward to the roster after former WVU forward John Flowers announced Esa Ahmad will join the team for a chance for the million-dollar grand prize in The Basketball Tournament.
Ahmad becomes the third member of this year’s edition of the Best Virginia squad, joining guard Jermaine Haley, Erik Stevens, and Kedrian Johnson.
Ahmad produced 1,032 points and averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during his time as a Mountaineer. He averaged 19.3 ppg in the first six games of his senior year, including a career-high 30 points against Valparaiso in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Cleveland, OH, native was averaging a career-best 12.0 ppg as a senior and hit double figures in four of his last five games as a Mountaineer after missing double figures in five of the previous six games, but his time in Morgantown was cut short after he was dismissed from the team for violating athletics department policies in February of the 2018-19 season.
Since leaving Morgantown, Ahmad has played professionally in Cyprus, Hungary, Argentina, Germany and Czech Republic/
Ahmad averaged 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds with Pardubice (Czech Republic) last season.
He averaged a career-best 14.2 ppg last season in Germany with BBC Bayreuth in 2023-24.
Best Virginia is hosting the West Virginia regional at the Charleston Coliseum from July 18-22.
For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.
Tickets for this year’s West Virginia Regional are now on sale at TBTHoops.com/tickets.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jace Rinehart Selected as a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
Big Question Marks Holding WVU Back in CBS Sports' Big 12 Power Rankings
Urban Meyer Tells Rich Rodriguez to Build WVU Locker Room with 'Grown A** Men'