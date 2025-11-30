West Virginia Starting Five vs. Mercyhurst
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-2) are warming up and eager to take on the Mercyhurst Lakers (3-4). Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers are aiming to get back in the win column after losing back-to-back games at the Charleston Classic, while the Lakers are looking to avoid their first losing streak of the season.
Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.
Guard Jasper Floyd
Floyd produced 19 points at the Charleston Classic last week, including 14 points in the opening round against Clemson. The senior is averaging 9.7 points and a team-best 4.0 assists per game. He tied a career-high 25 points and five assists in the season-opener against Mount St. Mary’s. He also notched 13 points in the win versus Pitt.
Guard Honor Huff
Huff leads the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game, shooting 42.9% from three. The senior put up 17 points against Clemson and followed with a 16 point-point performance versus Xavier. He buried a season-high eight threes for a season-high 24 points in the win against Lafayette.
Guard Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff has been off to a slow start to the season. However, he scored a season-best 20 points in his last outing against Xaver. He’s averaging 7.1 points and a career-best 3.7 rebounds per game. The senior averaged 18.9 ppg at North Dakota last season.
Forward Brenen Lorient
Lorient began the season with a fast start to the season, registering a double double in the season opener, and accumulating to a career-high 26 points in the third game of the season against Lehigh. He missed double figures for a three-game stretch but registered 11 points against Xavier. He’s averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Center Harlan Obioha
Obioha recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. However, he’s only produced six points in the last three games. The senior is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
