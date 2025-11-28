WVU Earns Huge Bump as Ross Hodge Secures One of the Nation's Top Recruiting Classes
Ross Hodge hasn't been in Morgantown long, but he's already won over the majority of West Virginia fans. That's easy to do when you demolish Pitt in the Backyard Brawl and then sign the highest-rated recruit in the program's history in Miles Sadler.
Scooping him up, alongside fellow guard Kingston Whitty and forward Aliou Dioum, was enough to propel the Mountaineers all the way into the top 25 recruiting rankings on ESPN.
"West Virginia was one of the biggest movers during the signing period, going from unranked to No. 16 on the strength of Sadler's commitment. Sadler chose the Mountaineers over a list that also included Tennessee, Oklahoma, Maryland, UCLA, and USC. He's a terrific playmaker, capable of finishing himself or getting his teammates involved. He's difficult for defenders to stay in front of due to his speed and ability to read the game. His defense will also be an immediate asset," noted Paul Biancardi.
"Coach Ross Hodge also landed a pair of four-stars in the class in Dioum and Whitty. Dioum came alive in July at the Nike Peach Jam, showing shot-blocking potential and improved efficiency around the rim."
All three players will be able to come in and make an immediate impact, of course, at varying degrees, however. Sadler will take command of the point guard spot, which will move Amir Jenkins to the "two." Hodge has played two point guards together recently, with both Jenkins and Jasper Floyd sharing the floor, and it's worked, so there should be zero concern about Sadler and Jenkins doing the same thing a year from now.
West Virginia will have to replace Harlan Obioha, who is set to graduate after this season, meaning Dioum will have an open path to playing time as a true freshman. I would expect that Hodge targets a veteran in the transfer portal who can slide into the starting lineup, allowing Dioum to rotate in.
Whitty, according to Hodge, is one of the most underrated guards in the country and is a rock-solid two-way player. The future of Mountaineer basketball is bright, and assuming Hodge continues to have this level of success in recruiting, WVU will be back on the map sooner rather than later.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Adds Commitment From Top JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown
West Virginia’s Wiggle Room in Non-Con Play is Nearly Gone with Key Games Ahead
West Virginia Surges Into Top Four for Explosive JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
Ross Hodge Expresses Sharp Frustration with WVU’s Physicality vs. Xavier