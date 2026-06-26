Ex-WVU F Tucker DeVries Goes Undrafted, Signs Deal with Joe Mazzulla's Celtics

Tucker DeVries was once a West Virginia Mountaineer, and now, he'll be playing for a Mountaineer Final Four legend, Joe Mazzulla. Well, maybe.

Shortly after going undrafted in this week's draft, it was announced by the Indiana men's basketball account that DeVries had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics.

If you are unfamiliar with NBA contract terms and are wondering what on earth an Exhibit 10 contract is, it's essentially a tryout deal. The contract is for one year, non-guaranteed, and allows him to participate in the team's training camp before the start of the regular season. It's also a league minimum salary, as you would imagine. Once he is inevitably waived, the Celtics will still have DeVries' G League rights, meaning there's a good chance he will begin his career with their affiliate in Maine.

Even if he never plays a game for Mazzulla, it's still funny how the world works.

A disappointing season for the DeVries' family

Nov 29, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries and Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) talk during the first half against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Darian and Tucker DeVries up and left West Virginia after just one season, thinking they were headed to greener pastures. Well, the Indiana Hoosiers finished the regular season with the same exact record as Ross Hodge did in his first year at WVU. After getting bounced in the Big Ten tournament and being excluded from the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers declined to play in any consolation events. Meanwhile, West Virginia went on to win the College Basketball Crown.

As for Tucker, he had the worst year of his collegiate career statistically, setting lows in scoring (13.7), field goal percentage (39.7%), and three-point percentage (33.3%). He had his moments, such as his 26-point game against Louisville and 20-point performance against Michigan State, but for much of the season, it was a struggle seeing the ball go through the hoop at a high rate.

Had DeVries stayed at West Virginia, I'm not sure it would have changed much, to be honest. It's the same system and tough competition. It's not like he would have been a 20-point-per-game scorer and cemented himself as a clear draft pick. That was always going to be an uphill battle for him because he's not an elite athlete and is just an okay defender.

WVU fans still feel disrespected by how they handled the departure, but I think it's safe to say just about everyone feels good about where the program is now that it's in the hands of Ross Hodge.