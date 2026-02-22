Former Mountaineers Who Are Set To Hit the Open Market in NFL Free Agency

Legal tampering period for the NFL opens on Monday, March 9th, at 12 p.m. Once the tampering window opens, players will be able to negotiate and verbally agree to terms on contracts. Here are some former West Virginia Mountaineers who could be on their way to earning big paydays when free agency begins next month.

Rasul Douglas, CB Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his time in Morgantown, Rasul Douglas was an integral part of West Virginia’s secondary during a few years where they frequently appeared in the national polls. Douglas has put together a very nice career in the NFL. He will enter his age 32 season when the NFL season begins next September. Douglas is also a Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. With his one-year contract, worth over 1.5 million dollars, with the Miami Dolphins set to expire, he will be looking for his next home. Douglas has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers in his career. According to Spotrac, Douglas’s market value is around four million dollars per year.

David Sills V

David Sills V celebrates a touchdown for the Falcons during the 2025 NFL season. | Matthew Hinton - Imagn Images

David Sills is most well-known for his connection with quarterback Will Grier. The Grier-to-Sills connection led to 27 touchdowns for West Virginia in just two seasons. However, Sills has struggled to find a place to become a consistent contributor in the NFL. Sills is coming off the best year of his career, in which he totaled 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdown catches with the Atlanta Falcons. Sills will enter the free agency pool at 29 years old. He has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos in his career.

Rex Sunahara

Joshua Gunter - cleveland.com

The former Mountaineers long snapper will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. This situation makes Sunahara’s future interesting. The exclusive rights free agent tag is for players who have accrued less than three seasons in the league. This means that if Sunahara's current team, the Cleveland Browns, decides to offer a one-year league-minimum tender, he cannot negotiate with other teams. Should the Browns extend the qualifying offer, he will stay in Cleveland for his second season after spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers early in his career.

Geno Smith could very well hit the open market

Former WVU QB Geno Smith playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. | Getty Images

Geno Smith has had one of the best career resurgence stories in recent NFL history. However, Smith does not have an expiring contract that will allow him to negotiate with new teams on March 11th; however, his current situation makes it likely he could be available at some point this offseason.

Smith is currently under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a two-year, 75 million contract last offseason after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks. Although it was hard to put all of the blame on him, Smith struggled mightily with the Raiders, throwing 17 interceptions.

The Raiders now hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they will almost certainly use on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders also fired Pete Carroll after one season, bringing Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next head coach. With a new coaching regime and a new quarterback, Smith’s future in Las Vegas is murky at best. Smith does have a potential out in his contract in 2027. Smith would carry an 18.5 million dollar dead cap hit if cut this offseason.