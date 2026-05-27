Former WVU Pitcher Aidan Major Appears to Be OK After Scary Moment on Mound

Every once in a while, the game of baseball can provide some scary moments, and it usually involves a hard hit ball back to the pitcher or a fastball up and in to a hitter.

On Tuesday night, former West Virginia pitcher Aidan Major experienced one of those scary moments when he hit the ground after being struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Xavier Neyens.

The following video contains an on-field injury. Viewer discretion is advised.

Scary situation at Hill City tonight as Cleveland #Guardians 23yr old RHP prospect Aidan Major took a line drive off his head from Xavier Neyens.



Thoughts and prayers currently needed for Major. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C6H7q5DTns — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) May 26, 2026

By this clip alone, it's hard to tell exactly where the ball got him, but regardless, it hit him square. The good news is he appears to be doing okay following the scary moment.

“He is in good hands," Hill City Howlers play-by-play man Jason Prill stated during the team's broadcast a few minutes after the play took place. "He is with the Lynchburg EMS squad, who got here quite quickly. From the moment that the phone call was made to the time that they got here was probably about less than a minute. It was really impressive stuff. Great to see their response time and how quickly they were able to get to Aidan, help him up, and help him into a cart. Even better news, he gave a thumbs up as he exited the field. He also stopped and shook hands with Xavier Neyens, who was the one who hit the baseball, and expressed his appreciation for the fact of his concern. He’s awake, he’s alert, he was moving, he was sitting up straight when he was exiting off the field.”

Aidan's father, Chad, also provided an update on X, stating that "Aidan is doing well considering the scary event. Currently still in the hospital, awaiting results from scans. He wanted to get back to the stadium to cheer on his teammates."

Major is having a fine start to his pro career after missing the entire 2025 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. In eight starts with the High City Howlers, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, Major has pitched to the tune of a 3.10 ERA, giving up 10 earned runs in 29 innings of work. He has struck out 26 batters while walking 16, and opposing hitters are hitting .230 off of him, giving him a WHIP of 1.34.

Major was selected by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Major. We will provide an update when appropriate.