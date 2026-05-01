Honor Huff Declares for 2026 NBA Draft While Keeping Options Open

Honor Huff's time is up in college, and now, the former Mountaineer guard is hoping to get an opportunity at the next level, officially declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Huff's NBA Draft announcement

WVU Athletics Communication

“It’s been a true honor to wear the jerseys of VMI, Chattanooga, and West Virginia throughout my collegiate career. I am eternally grateful to every supporter who helped make this journey so meaningful and unforgettable.



“To my teammates and coaches, thank you for your trust, belief, and unwavering commitment through every challenge we faced together. Those experiences and bonds will stay with me forever.



“To my family, none of this would be possible without your constant support, sacrifice, and encouragement. You carried me through adversity and made every success that much more rewarding. I am forever indebted to you.



“I entered college basketball unknown. Now, the same kid, 138 games later, I depart ranked 25th all-time in three-pointers made. All while contributing to championship runs in the NIT and College Basketball Crown. At my size, there are limitations placed on what is deemed achievable. Here’s to defying more odds!



“With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft. The journey continues.”

Keeping his options open

Last week, we had the honor (see what I did there) of having Huff on Between The Eers for an exclusive interview, talking about his time at West Virginia, what it's like playing for Ross Hodge, and what the next steps are for him. At the end of the episode, he let it be known that while he does want to continue playing, he is also very interested in doing TV.

“I do want to play obviously at the highest level, but I just as much want to be a broadcaster, and I want to speak and talk about basketball on television," Huff said. "It’s a little bit of a battle I’m trying to figure out. I’m texting people I know on both sides — on the media side and on the basketball side to see which one sparks my interest a little bit more and can give me the best opportunity. We’re looking at overseas options, NBA options. Obviously, I want to go to Summer League, stuff like that. I want to get these NBA workouts in, so things of that nature are being done. On the media side, just texting people I’ve met or garnered information from over the years to try to see internships or see how I can start to implement myself on the TV scene.”

Huff delievered for WVU despite not having much help

WVU Athletics Communications

Most were expecting Huff to have a Javon Small-like impact on the Mountaineers this season, but the reality is, he is a completely different player. He's not a three-level scorer like Small was, but he certainly is elite as a three-point shooter and proved so by breaking the program's single-season record for made threes.

Opposing teams had him at the very top of the scouting report, and because of the size and physicality in this league, combined with inconsistency around him, Huff was unable to really tap into the type of year everyone expected of him. Yet still, he averaged 16.1 points per game and made 35.4% of his three-point attempts.

The lack of size is obviously going to be the main concern of NBA scouts, but he has the quickness and shotmaking ability to compensate for it. Getting a shot in the NBA's Summer League could be what leads to a roster spot in the G League, if that's the path he chooses to take.