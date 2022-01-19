Skip to main content

Indiana Fever Waive Former WVU Star Kysre Gondrezick

Some unfortunate news for the former Mountaineer on Tuesday.

Some unexpected news came out of the WNBA Tuesday afternoon involving a former Mountaineer star. The Indiana Fever announced that they had waived guard Kysre Gondrezick. 

Gondrezick was selected 4th overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft. In 19 games, she averaged just 1.9 points per game and saw minimal playing time. At that point, she had stepped away from basketball to focus on her mental health citing that she had not felt like herself since the passing of her father. 

Gondrezick scored 1,011 total points during her Mountaineer career, averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking fourth in program history. In her senior season, she averaged 19.5 ppg, earning unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and All-American status.

