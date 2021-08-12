Sports Illustrated home
Kevin White Released by the 49ers

The former Mountaineer will be looking for yet another opportunity in the NFL.
The San Francisco 49ers released former West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White on Wednesday to make room for newly signed linebacker Donald Payne.

White appeared in three games for the Niners last season but did not record any stats. He spent much of the year on the team's practice squad and signed a Reserve/Future contract with San Francisco back in January. After dealing with a few injuries earlier in his career, White has had a hard time sticking on a roster. 

White had a stellar career at West Virginia, particularly in 2014 when he hauled in 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. NFL scout fell in love with his skill set and size and was considered one of the best wide receivers in the 2015 draft class. White was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Bears but only appeared in 14 games over the course of three seasons.

It's hard to imagine that White will make a team's 53-man roster this season but there is a chance that he can land on someone's practice squad. Perhaps even the 49ers could be willing to bring him back. 

