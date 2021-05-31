Sports Illustrated home
Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in Loss to Las Vegas

Another solid night off the bench for the former Mountaineer.
Sunday evening, the Indiana Fever fell to the Las Vegas Aces by a 101-78 score, dropping their record to 1-7 on the season. 

Former West Virginia star Kysre Gondrezick netted eight points on 3/4 shooting including 2/2 from three-point range. Gondrezick also recorded three assists on the night in just 15 minutes of play. 

The Fever will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Seattle to take on the Storm. The tip is set for 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.

Gondrezick's season averages:

PPG: 3.4

RPG: 2.0

APG: 1.1

FG%: 34%

3FG%: 40%

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick
Kysre Gondrezick's Stats in Loss to Las Vegas

