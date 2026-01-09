SI

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9

Miles McBride and the Knicks are road favorites in Phoenix.

Ryan Gilbert

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

New York ended a four-game skid on Wednesday night against the Clippers, but it has struggled on the road this season at 7-9.

The Suns are also coming off a win, covering as -5.5 favorites in a blowout victory in Memphis on Wednesday night. Phoenix is now 7-2 in its last nine games, and has been great this season at home at 12-5.

The oddsmakers have the Suns as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Knicks -1.5 (-110)
  • Suns +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Knicks: -125
  • Suns: +105

Total

  •  228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Knicks vs. Suns How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 9
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. 
  • Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center 
  • How to Watch (TV): MSG, KTVK, KPHE
  • Knicks record: 25-13
  • Suns record: 22-15

Knicks vs. Suns Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

  • Josh Hart – out
  • Trey Jemison III – out
  • Landry Shamet – out

Suns Injury Report

  • Jamaree Bouyea – out
  • Jordan Goodwin – available
  • Jalen Green – out

Knicks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks guard Miles McBride is averaging exactly three three-pointers made per game on 6.6 attempts this season, and he’s been pretty hot as of late. He’s seen increased usage and even a start, with Josh Hart out. 

McBride has at least three threes in five straight games, shooting 21 of 43 (48.8%) from beyond the arc in that span. That’s just above his season clip of 45.3%.

I’ll happily take these plus odds for McBride to stay hot. He has 3+ threes in 15 of 26 games on the season to boot.

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Home-court advantage could be the difference on Friday night in Phoenix. The Suns are 12-5 at home while the Knicks are 7-9 on the road. 

New York has lost its last two road games, including an embarrassing 121-90 loss in Detroit earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Suns have won four straight at home and should defend their house tonight.

Pick: Suns moneyline (+105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

