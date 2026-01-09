Knicks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
New York ended a four-game skid on Wednesday night against the Clippers, but it has struggled on the road this season at 7-9.
The Suns are also coming off a win, covering as -5.5 favorites in a blowout victory in Memphis on Wednesday night. Phoenix is now 7-2 in its last nine games, and has been great this season at home at 12-5.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Knicks vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -1.5 (-110)
- Suns +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -125
- Suns: +105
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Knicks vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, KTVK, KPHE
- Knicks record: 25-13
- Suns record: 22-15
Knicks vs. Suns Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – out
- Trey Jemison III – out
- Landry Shamet – out
Suns Injury Report
- Jamaree Bouyea – out
- Jordan Goodwin – available
- Jalen Green – out
Knicks vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
Knicks guard Miles McBride is averaging exactly three three-pointers made per game on 6.6 attempts this season, and he’s been pretty hot as of late. He’s seen increased usage and even a start, with Josh Hart out.
McBride has at least three threes in five straight games, shooting 21 of 43 (48.8%) from beyond the arc in that span. That’s just above his season clip of 45.3%.
I’ll happily take these plus odds for McBride to stay hot. He has 3+ threes in 15 of 26 games on the season to boot.
Knicks vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Home-court advantage could be the difference on Friday night in Phoenix. The Suns are 12-5 at home while the Knicks are 7-9 on the road.
New York has lost its last two road games, including an embarrassing 121-90 loss in Detroit earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Suns have won four straight at home and should defend their house tonight.
Pick: Suns moneyline (+105)
