Miles McBride Stuns Crowd with Block in Game One of Eastern Conference Finals
In the fourth quarter of game one in the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, former West Virginia star Miles McBride had jaws hitting the ground for a split second in Madison Square Garden.
Indiana forward Pascal Siakam (6'8") drove right down the middle of the lane looking to flush home a dunk to cut the deficit to seven, but he was met at the rim by the 6-foot-1 McBride, who got a hand on the ball to block the shot.
Every stop turned out to be pivotal in this game, but unfortunately for McBride's Knicks, they weren't able to get enough of them. Indiana exploded for a 38-point fourth quarter and hit a game-tying three at the buzzer to send it to overtime. The Pacers would go on to win 138-135, a big missed opportunity for New York, which once led the game by 17.
In addition to the blocked shot, McBride chipped in nine points off the bench on a less-than-ideal shooting night, going 2/7 from the field and 1/3 from three-point land. He also recorded two rebounds and an assist. The former Mountaineer has been the Knicks' best offensive weapon off the bench throughout the playoffs, and they'll need him to get back on track shooting the ball efficiently to open the floor up.
Game two is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
