O's Bullpen Blows Solid Start by John Means

Means has another quality outing despite the loss.
Author:
Publish date:

The Baltimore Orioles fell 10-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday after the bullpen blew a quality start by former West Virginia pitcher John Means. 

Means went five innings and gave up two runs on eight hits while striking out five hitters on the day. When Means exited the game, the Orioles led 5-2. The bullpen allowed a combined eight runs on six hits. This was Means' second start since being activated from the injured list as he suffered a shoulder strain in his throwing arm.

Means is expected to make his next start on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers at 4:05 p.m. EST which can be seen on ESPN+.

