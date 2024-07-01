Tarik Phillip Joins Best Virginia
Monday afternoon, the Final Fourcast announced former West Virginia University guard Tarik Phillip has officially joined Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
Phillip last suited up for Best Virginia in the TBT in 2021.
“Tarik was 6th man of the year in the Big 12 his senior year at WVU,” said head coach Chase Harler. “I’m excited to have Tarik to be our floor general. His ability to alter the game on both ends of the floor will help our team tremendously. He was a must-get for the summer, and he’s someone the fans have asked for every year. I’m excited he decided to come back!"
Phillip averaged 7.7 points and 1.5 steals per game during his WVU career and helped guide the Mountaineers to two Sweet 16 appearances. In his final season, he earned Big 12 Conference's Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 9.5 points and 1.7 assists.
The Brooklyn, NY, native continued his basketball career overseas, spanning six countries (Hungary, Spain, Turkey, Israel, Italy and England). Phillip played for the London Lions last season where he averaged 9.1 points, 3,9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Best Virginia takes on Brother Love in the first round of the TBT on Saturday, July 20 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.