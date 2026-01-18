Rapid Takeaways From West Virginia's 15th Straight Home Victory

West Virginia got back in the win column on Saturday night, taking down the Colorado Buffaloes, 72-61.

A few of my initial thoughts from this one...

Not enough ball movement

This has been a problem more often than not so far this season for West Virginia, especially when the opposing team does a good job on Honor Huff, which Colorado did tonight. It's like there's a sense of panic that creeps in when Huff can't shake free. All it turns into is a bunch of dribbling and standing around, as opposed to swinging the ball around. I get WVU wants to control pace and wait for the right shot, but that doesn't mean you can't run more actions in the halfcourt. If anything, they need to run more to help free up Huff, even if it's on the backside of the play.

Is Eaglestaff shaking out of his early-season funk?

Eaglestaff has hit multiple threes in five straight games, and in six of the last seven. Tonight was by far his best performance in Big 12 play, shooting it efficiently and playing with confidence. This has to become more of a regularity than a once in a blue moon type of thing. With Honor Huff being smothered, this big night from Eaglestaff couldn't have come at a better time.

Where was Chance Moore?

Because he had a quiet night, I doubt very few thought he'd be a part of this postgame story, but that's exactly why he is. In a game like this, where the Buffs made it tough, more so in the second half, to get the ball inside, they really needed someone who could put the ball on the floor and blow by a defender. That's Chance Moore's role. For whatever reason, he played limited minutes in the second half when his style of play was exactly what WVU needed on the offensive end.

Keep the unis

I know some folks aren't all on board for making these throwback uniforms the new permanent look, but I think we can all agree they look pretty damn sweet and absolutely need to stay in the rotation. Sometimes throwbacks are only in place for a year or two and then tucked away for a long, long time. That can't happen with these.

