Stock Up, Stock Down: Eaglestaff Heats Up, Mountaineers Finish the Job + More

The home winning streak stays alive for West Virginia, pushing it to fifteen following tonight's double-digit win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

As always, our updated look at the WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Treysen Eaglestaff

Have yourself a night, kid! My goodness, Eaglestaff was in a groove tonight. Even from the jump, it felt like anything he put up was going to go in. He played with great control, got squared up, and moved a little differently, as in with more confidence. Honor Huff having a game like this, where he was essentially taken out of the game, would have doomed WVU on most nights. Eaglestaff's shotmaking kept things afloat.

Stock Down: Three-point shooting

WVU finished the night just 6/22 from downtown, which is one of their lowest outputs of the season. That, of course, was in large part due to the defensive gameplan Tad Boyle had on Honor Huff, making it incredibly difficult to find space and get open looks. If you remove Treysen Eaglestaff's 3/8 night from range, the Mountaineers went 3/14 (21%).

Stock Up: Harlan Obioha

I'm not going to criticize him too much for the Houston game because no one played well in that one, and it's one of the best teams in the country. But in the Kansas game and tonight, he stepped up and answered the bell in several key moments that will get overlooked. He kept a few offensive possessions alive with his work on the glass and then did a nice job of sliding back down after helping on the elbow to take away the lob after Colorado converted a few of those in the early going.

Stock Up: Closing ability

Since West Virginia blew its leads against Clemson and Ohio State, it's something everyone who watches this team anticipates. When does the big run come? Can they overcome it? Can they close out the deal? In the last two competitive games (not Houston, obviously), the Mountaineers did exactly that. They stiff-armed both Kansas and Colorado in their comeback attempts, keeping a comfortable lead down the stretch.

