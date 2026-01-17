West Virginia Starting Five vs. Colorado

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-6, 2-2) welcome the Colorado Buffaloes (12-5, 2-2) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBSSN.

The Mountaineers aim to bounce back after a tough road loss to No. 7 Houston Tuesday night, while the Buffaloes are looking to avoid their first losing streak of the season after falling by two to Texas Tech last week and dropped the first game of the east coast road trip to Cincinnati Wednesday night.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in four games this season. The senior came up clutch in the second half against Kansa on Saturday to finish with nine points. He opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State., and had 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 7.1 points, and a team-best 3.2 assists, and has a team-best 29 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 17.2 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and followed with six threes versus Kansas for 23 points. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and currently leads the Big 12 and second nationally with 64 made threes.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff produced double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season after scoring 10 and 12 points, respectively, but was limited to seven points in the loss to Houston. Twice he’s produced a season-high 23 points. The senior forward is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.4 rebounds per game.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha recorded his second double double of the season against Kansas last week, scoring 11 points and 10 rebounds. His first double double game of the season in the last home nonconference game against Mississippi Valley State, registering 12 points and 10 rebounds. It also marked his first double figure output since scoring a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient returned to the starting lineup after going through concussion protocol against Cincinnati and came alive against Kansas, scoring 16 of his 18 points on the afternoon. He is third on the team in scoring at 10.3 ppg and is third in rebounding with 5.1 rpg. He began the season recording a double double to begin a stretch of three games scoring in double figures. The senior capped three game stretch with a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh.

