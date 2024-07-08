The Atlanta Hawks added Emmitt Matthews Jr. to the Summer League Roster
The former West Virginia University forward spent last season with the Hawks’ G League affiliate, College Park Skyhawks. He made 30 appearances with 14 starts and averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, including producing a season-high 13 points against the Maine Celtics, two games after snagging a season-high eight rebounds.
Matthews spent his first three seasons at WVU and averaged 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during that span before transferring to his home state and joined the University of Washington Huskies where he averaged 11.7 and 4.7 rebounds per game in 32 starts.
The Tacoma native returned to Morgantown for his final year of eligibility and helped guide the Mountaineers back to the NCAA tournament, averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.