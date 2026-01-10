West Virginia Starting Five vs. No. 22 Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 1-1) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-1) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for noon EST and will be televised on Fox.

The Mountaineers and the Jayhawks look to get above .500 in the early outset of Big 12 action after bouncing back from league-opening losses.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in four games this season. The senior is on the heels of his for scoreless game of the year. He opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State., and had 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 7.4 points, and a team-best 3.5 assists, and has a Big 12-high 29 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 17.1 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the last outing against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and currently leads the Big 12 and second nationally with 60 made threes.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff produced 10 points in the last game against Cincinnati. He’s had an up and down season thus far. Twice he’s produced a season-high 23 points. All three of his 20-plus point games came within the last seven contests. The senior forward is averaging 9.1 points and a career-best 4.5 rebounds per game.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha was held scoreless for the second time this season against Cincinnati. He had one double double game of the season in the last home nonconference game against Mississippi Valley State, registering 12 points and 10 rebounds. It also marked his first double figure output since scoring a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 5.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient returned to the starting lineup after going through concussion protocol against Cincinnati. He is third on the team in scoring at 10.1 ppg and is second in rebounding with 5.5 rpg. He began the season recording a double double to begin a stretch of three games scoring in double figures. The senior capped three game stretch with a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh.

