Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are still the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, but they’ve won seven of their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks finally made the move to trade Trae Young, sending him to Washington earlier this month. Now, Jalen Johnson is the face of the franchise for an Atlanta team that is just two games under .500 and 12-10 straight up on the road this season.
Can the Hawks pull off an upset on Sunday?
Golden State is a two-possession favorite at home, and it’s posted one of the better home records (13-5) in the NBA this season.
Here’s a look into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks +5.5 (-102)
- Warriors -5.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Hawks:+185
- Warriors: -225
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 19-21
- Warriors record: 21-18
Hawks vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Caleb Houston – doubtful
- Nikola Djurisic – doubtful
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Zaccharie Risacher – out
Warriors Injury Report
- LJ Cryer – out
- Malevy Leons – out
- Seth Curry – out
Hawks vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Johnson is a great prop target against Golden State:
Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson has become the face of the franchise now that Trae Young has been dealt to Washington, and I love him as a rebounder on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Johnson is averaging 10.3 rebounds on 16.5 rebound chances per game this season, and now he takes on a Golden State team that is 18th in rebound percentage and 15th in opponent rebounds per game this season.
The Warriors don’t have a ton of size in their frontcourt, and that sets up well for Johnson to hit the glass at a high rate.
Johnson has at least 10 boards in 11 of his 17 games since Dec. 1, averaging 10.7 boards per game during that stretch. He’s a steal with this line set at 9.5 on Sunday.
Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Warriors at home in this matchup, as they’ve gone 10-8 against the spread with a +7.1 average point differential in their games at Chase Center this season.
Even though the Hawks are over .500 on the road, they’ve gone just 4-6 in their last 10 games and rank 24th in the NBA in net rating (-3.3) over their last 15 matchups.
The Warriors are rolling at home as of late, beating the Sacramento Kings by 34 on Friday and the Milwaukee Bucks by seven (they covered in both games) on Wednesday.
Atlanta has a better idea of what it will be going forward now that the Young saga is done, but I think Golden State takes care of business at home.
Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.