Best Bets and Predictions for May 21: Picks for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Rockies-Diamondbacks, and More)

The cold streak continue on Wednesday night, going 1-2-1 for a small loss.

The good news is that the PGA Tour is back in action today, so we have a couple of golf bets to place for Round 1. I have my picks locked in for Thursday's slate, so let's dive into them.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2-1 (-$12.73)

Year-to-Date: 244-246-6 (+$163.92)

May 21 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Jordan Spieth +125 vs. Sungjae Im/Chris Kirk via TheScore Bet

$25: William Mouw +132 vs. Matt Kuchar/Joe Highsmith via DraftKings

$25: Canadiens +170 vs. Hurricanes via Caesars

$25: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100) vs. Rockies via BetRivers

CJ Cup Round 1 3-Ball Bets

Pick: $25 on Jordan Spieth +125 vs. Im/Kirk

Jordan Spieth has played some great golf of late, finishing inside the top 20 in six of his last 10 starts. Now, he gets to start at an event that he has finished inside the top 10 in three of his four starts at, including a runner-up finish in 2022 and a fourth-place finish last year.

This is also a fade of Sungjae Im, whose approach play has been horrific this year. He has been carried by his chipping, but that's an unsustainable way to succeed. The third golfer in this group is Chris Kirk, who has finished inside the top 30 just once, dating back to August last year.

Pick: $25 on Mouw +132 vs. Kuchar/Highsmith

William Mouw has been consistent lately, missing the cut just once in his last seven starts. More than anything else, this is a fade of Matt Kuchar and Joe Highsmith. Kuchar has made the cut in just three events this year, while Highsmith has failed to finish inside the top 30 once.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction

Pick: $25 on Canadiens +170

The Carolina Hurricanes are rightfully favored, but having almost two weeks off since their last game could hurt them more than help them in this spot, especially with the level of momentum the Canadiens have played with in this postseason. It's also worth noting that Montreal went 3-0 against Carolina in the regular season.

There's some value on the Canadiens as +170 underdogs in Game 1.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction

Pick: $25 on Diamondbacks -1.5 (+100)

The Colorado Rockies have been one of the worst teams against left-handed pitchers this season. They have an OPS of .654 against lefties with a wRC+ of 71. Tonight, they'll face a lefty starter in Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 4-1 record and a 2.53 ERA.

The Diamondbacks have also been great offensively lately, ranking 10th in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I think they'll cruise to a win in this NL West battle tonight.

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