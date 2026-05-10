WVU Alum Jordan Harrison Earns "Assist of the Game" in WNBA Debut

The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Harrison made her regular season WNBA debut on Saturday night for the Portland Fire, and did not disappoint. The former West Virginia guard checked into the game for the first time in the second quarter and made several impactful plays throughout her 11 minutes on the court.

Harrison scored her first basket in the third quarter of the contest on a coast-to-coast finish that Mountaineer fans are used to seeing from the guard. Harrison scored four points on six shots and dished out four assists. The Fire ended up falling to the Chicago Sky 98-83.

Harrison was credited on the broadcast for the "assist of the game.” The announcers praised the former Mountaineer guard for her IQ of the game. Harrison was constantly making savvy plays defensively and spreading the ball in Morgantown, and those skills are carrying over to the professional ranks.

Despite going undrafted, Portland could prove to be the best possible place for Harrison to earn a role in the WNBA. The Fire are an expansion franchise, meaning they have more opportunities available to players who go undrafted and are looking for a shot like Harrison.

Harrison has not only fought for a roster spot and made the team, but she has also earned minutes and recorded impactful stats in her professional debut. Harrison has seemingly earned a rotational role as a backup guard for the team. Her role could continue to expand as the season goes on, as she earns the trust of her coaching staff.

We will soon see a matchup of two former Mountaineers in the WNBA

Harrison is not the only guard to carve out a role in the WNBA after making the roster in her rookie year, as her former teammate JJ Quinerly did the same the year prior. Quinerly was putting together a solid rookie campaign before it was cut short by an ACL injury. Quinerly not only stayed on the Dallas Wings roster for another year, but is now healthy and ready to resume action.

The Fire and Wings are set for a clash on June 13th in a matchup that will have plenty of viewership from Mountaineer Nation. Harrison and Quinerly are two of the same kind of player, both defensive guards who have the ability to finish well at the rim with great vision. The former Mountaineer duo is proving that they are capable of being consistent contributors at the professional level.