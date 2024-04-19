Pair of Illinois Transfers to Visit West Virginia
Things are setting up to be a big weekend of recruiting for Darian DeVries and the WVU men’s basketball coaching staff.
According to Dante J Furco of FOX Illinois, West Virginia will be hosting Illinois transfers Amani Hansberry and Sencire Harris on an official visit over the next couple of days. Obviously, the connection here is the relationship with associate head coach Chester Frazier, who recruited the two out of high school and coached them at Illinois.
Hansberry, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward from Baltimore, Maryland, appeared in 19 games as a true freshman this past season and averaged 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per game. Coming out of Mount Saint Joseph High School, Hansberry was considered a consensus four-star recruit and held offers from Boston College, LSU, Mississippi State, Miami, NC State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and the past staff at West Virginia. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Harris was a part of the 2022 recruiting class and appeared in 33 games (7 starts) as a true freshman. He averaged 3.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 31% from three. This past season, head coach Brad Underwood decided to redshirt the 6-foot-4 guard. Coming out of St. Vincent-St.Mary High School in Akron - yes, LeBron James’ high school - Harris held offers from Illinois, Maryland, Xavier, and several others. He, too, was rated a four-star prospect. Harris will also have three years of eligibility left.