Alabama vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 19
No. 11 Alabama is already in danger of losing its second game this season. The Crimson Tide will enter their Wednesday matchup with No. 8 Illinois as a 2.5-point underdog after falling short to No. 1 Purdue in its last outing. The fighting Illini are plenty dangerous without playing at full strength.
Alabama’s usually explosive offense dropped off against the Boilermakers and they scored a season-low 80 points. The Crimson Tide will likely need to bounce back in a big way against a Fighting Illini team that’s averaging 97.8 points per game so far this season. That mark is good for second in the Big Ten and 13th in the country.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Alabama vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Alabama: +3.5 (-110)
- Illinois: -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Alabama: +155
- Illinois: -192
Total
- 181.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Alabama vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Alabama record: 2-1
- Illinois record: 4-0
Alabama vs. Illinois Player to Watch
David Mirkovic: Mirkovic has been a monster on the boards with Tomislav Ivisic sidelined. The freshman forward is averaging 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 50 percent shooting. Ivisic is practicing and working toward a return, but Mirkovic has a clear path to continue dominating the glass if Illinois’ starting center misses more time.
Alabama vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Illinois has covered twice in four games while Alabama is 2-2 against the spread so far this year. The Fighting Illini have been more impressive despite their health issues and could get at least one key player back by Wednesday.
Brad Underwood has already noted that Ivisic, an All-Big Ten candidate who averaged 13.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last season will have a chance to play if he handles a ramp up in his workload ahead of tip-off.
The updates on Ivisic are positive and his return to the hardwood will shift the odds in Illinois’ favor. Get in early whether you think he’ll suit up or not. The Fighting Illini can knock off borderline top-10 teams without him and this line will be a steal if he’s active.
Pick: Illinois -3.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
