2021 Ohio Linebacker Earns West Virginia Offer During Visit

Last weekend, a host of recruits made the trip to Morgantown for junior day weekend. Several key recruits such as 2020 athlete Jordon Ingram and many more were on hand, while a few others found themselves leaving campus with a West Virginia offer.

One of which is class of 2021 linebacker Cameron Junior (6'2" 205 lbs) of Middletown, Ohio. Junior was ecstatic about the offer and felt at home during his visit. "It went great, I loved being there and the coaching staff really made me feel welcomed," Junior stated.

Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is his main recruiter, but also has a relationship with Trey Neyer - the Mountaineers defensive recruiting coordinator. "When he was at Miami (OH), I was his favorite prospect, so when he moved to West Virginia, he brought me with him."

Junior elaborated on his current relationship with coach Lesley, whom he spent a lot of time with on campus throughout the visit, "He really kept it real with me. I definitely like him a lot, he's a great coach and he really made me feel like I was at home."



West Virginia currently sits in his "unofficial" top three schools along with Pitt and Cincinnati. "WVU is a great place that I would love to go to and is a team that I would play for. Plus I got Country Roads stuck in my head," Junior said jokingly.

Outside of his aformentioned "top three", Junior also carries offers from Akron, Toledo, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Miami (OH).