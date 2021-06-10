2022 DL Tomiwa Durojaiye: 'WVU Made an Amazing Impression on Me'

On Wednesday, class of 2022 defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (6'4", 255 lbs) of Middletown, Delaware took an unofficial visit to West Virginia and left highly impressed.

"It was amazing. I pretty much got to spend time with everyone. Coach Lesley, Coach Jackson, and I also met with Coach Brown," Durojaiye said. "I think it's a great program that develops their players. From what I see, they want to be a dominant team in the Big 12 and I love that. West Virginia made an amazing impression on me."

When asked why he thinks WVU would be a good fit, Durojaiye said, "The strength and conditioning program, the style of defense they run, and how I would play in the defense. Also, the academic side of it stood out to me a lot as well."

Durojaiye is considering coming back to Morgantown for an official visit at some point but nothing has been set in stone. He tells Mountaineer Maven that plans to take several visits throughout the course of the month so that he can begin to narrow down his options and then choose a school come August.

"I won't have a leader until I take all of my visits. I want to be open-minded about my decision and weigh all of my options and find the best fit."

