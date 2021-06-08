2022 EDGE Justin Ested Talks WVU Camp, What's Next

Earlier this month, class of 2022 defensive end Justin Ested (6'3", 230 lbs) of Kennesaw Mountain High School in Acworth, Georgia attended West Virginia's one-day Mountaineer Made camp.

"Not only is it a good football program but the coaching staff, especially Coach Lesley did a good job of coaching me up like I was their own player," Ested told Mountaineer Maven. "I've been at the top of the list with several different camps and showcases as the best edge rusher. That gave me the opportunity to meet several different coaches but my interactions with Coach [Jordan] Lesley, [Neal] Brown, [Jeff] Koonz, and the rest of the staff were very impressive. Having a good relationship with your coaches is a big factor to me in picking where I go to college."

Unfortunately, Ested left Morgantown without an offer but that might not be the case for much longer. He impressed the coaching staff enough to take his recruitment to the next level.

"They requested my transcript because they are highly interested in me. They love my speed and quickness as an edge rusher. Coach Lesley said I should hear something by the end of June."

This past season, Ested was limited to playing in just two games after suffering a head injury. In those two games, he dominated. He racked up 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one sack. With just two games under his belt, Ested was still invited to play in the Florida-Georgia game and made the most of it by registering 6.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five QB hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

"I knew I had something to prove. People always say injuries are a setback but I can't agree. What the injury did to me was set me up for greatness."

What is most appealing to Ested's game is his versatility, which is something defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley likes to have in his players. They recruit guys that can play multiple spots on the field and not for one particular position. Ested can do just about anything you ask of him.

"My position is a walk-down backer who’s able to blitz off the edge. I can play a 5-tech in a 4-down alignment, and 9-tech in a 3-4. Also, I can even reduce down to 4 and play the interior. I’m positive wherever they line me up in their scheme, I can help the defense get stops."

As of Tuesday morning, Ested holds offers from Troy, Eastern Kentucky, and Campbell.

