BREAKING: 2022 WR Kevin Thomas Announces Decision

Friday evening, West Virginia picked up a commitment from class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti/Philadelphia, PA. Thomas chose West Virginia over finalists Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M. He also held offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, and a few others.

“I had a great time on my visit. It was great," Thomas said. "The family atmosphere - they made me feel like family right when I got there and they set the bar high. The coaching staff made me feel welcomed and built a strong relationship with my family."

Thomas also noted that having the opportunity to make an impact early in his career played a big factor in his decision. He becomes the 16th recruit to commit to WVU in the 2022 class and the 2nd receiver in the class joining Jarel Williams (Saraland, AL).

