2023 WR Ryne Shackelford Discusses WVU Camp + Earning Offer

Earlier this week, class of 2023 wide receiver Ryne Shackelford (6'0", 175 lbs) of Lagrange, OH earned an offer from WVU following his performance at the Gold & Blue camp.

"I thought the camp was great. I thought they ran it the best they could considering all the rain and kids coming in late to the camp."

Shackelford talked to co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker later in the day and learned that he received the offer.

"We just talked about the camp, what went well, what they think I need to work on, and then told me they were offering me. I think my relationship with the coaches is going to be really good. I haven't gotten to talk to them very much but I already like them a lot, " Shackelford said. "Their football program has been good for years. They have some great coaches there that can take them to the next level."

In addition to participating in the camp, Shackelford was able to get a tour of the football and academic facilities that WVU has to offer and he told Mountaineer Maven that he was completely blown away.

"They are all practically new and I loved every part of it. The view from the weight room and their academic room out to the field are awesome."

Shackelford currently holds an offer from Kentucky but has been receiving interest from Ohio State, Northwestern, and Pitt.

