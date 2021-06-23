WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia hosted a bunch of talented recruits on Monday for their Gold & Blue camp. One of those campers was class of 2023 defensive lineman Joel Starlings (6'5", 310 lbs) of Benedictine HS in Richmond, VA.

Following the camp, Starlings caught up with Mountaineer Maven to discuss how it all went including where the Mountaineers sit in his recruitment.

"It was a great visit. I loved how the coaches were so down-to-earth and genuine people," Starlings said. "The WVU program is doing great things right now and the culture is building with this staff."

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

Starlings said that the coaching staff made him feel welcomed and that they view him as a priority in next year's recruiting class.

"I talked with Coach [Andrew] Jackson and I talked with head coach Neal Brown. We talked about how I could lead this defensive class going forward and being a prime influence to bring in other defensive guys in the '23 class."

Starlings already holds a large number of Power Five offers including the likes of Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, and of course, West Virginia.

There's still a long way to go before Starlings begins to cut down his interests and decide on a school but West Virginia has made a great first impression.

"They're heading towards the top."

Starlings will also be returning for a game at some point this fall.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU Nears the Top of the List for 2022 WR Following Visit

2023 QB Earns Offer After Camp Performance

The Nicco Marchiol Gives WVU Something They Haven't Had in Year's

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.