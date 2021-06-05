2024 CB Ellis Robinson IV Talks About WVU Offer

The West Virginia coaching staff is getting in early on the talented New York corner.

Recently, class of 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV (6'0", 175 lbs) of Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York received an offer from West Virginia.

"I'm very excited about the WVU offer, it was unexpected," Robinson said. "I think WVU is a great school and I look forward to learning more about the program. I loved watching Tavon Austin play, he was a great athlete. I love the way he impacted the game. I want to be able to be that type of player too but on the other side of the ball."

With it being in the early stages of his recruitment, Robinson doesn't have the ability to speak with the coaching staff but says he is excited to get to know the coaches down the road.

"I look forward to developing a relationship with all the coaches moving forward including Coach Jackson, who offered me. I absolutely plan to visit as well. I've been in contact with WVU about possibly visiting later this month."

In addition to his offer from WVU, Robinson also holds offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Rutgers, and Utah State.

"I plan on committing the summer leading into my senior year after I take my official visits."

