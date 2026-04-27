2027 Four-Star CB Carter Bonner Picks WVU Over Virginia Tech + Three Others

Monday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers officially won a recruiting battle against some regional Power Four schools for 2027 four-star cornerback Carter Bonner (6'3", 190 lbs) out of Penn Hills, PA.

Bonner played the first three years of his prep career there before transferring this offseason to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, which has produced a ton of high-level talent, including a handful of players who have made it to the NFL.

Bonner picked the Mountaineers over finalists Maryland, Oregon State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from Akron, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Northwestern, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo, UConn, UNLV, and several others.

The scouting report on Bonner

Plays well in press coverage and should be able to handle that type of responsibility at the next level, especially once he gets his feet wet and logs some experience in the system. He's also a wide receiver and could honestly be one of those guys that Rich Rodriguez considers playing both sides of the ball down the road. Right now, however, the focus for him is going to be at corner, and his ability to make plays on the ball will be what allows him to crack the cornerback rotation fairly early in his career. The length is legit, too. Sometimes these recruits are measured higher than what they are, but he looks and plays like he's every bit of 6'3". He covers a lot of ground, has a big catch radius, and can recover with his length, if needed. As you would expect from a bigger corner, he's not afraid to stick his nose in the fan and play a part in slowing down the run game. Sheds blocks on the perimeter consistently, shutting down the possibility of an explosive play quickly.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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