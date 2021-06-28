BREAKING: 2022 DE Zion Young Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers land their 2nd commit within the hour.

Moments ago, class of 2022 defensive end Zion Young (6'5", 240 lbs) of Westlake HS in Atlanta, GA committed to West Virginia.

Young was recently in Morgantown for an official visit and it was one that he wished could have lasted longer.

"It was tremendous. I wish I could've stayed for a week," Young told Mountaineer Maven. "The players and coaches just treated me like I was already on the team. I got to spend a lot of time with VanDarius Cowan and Dante Stills. I feel like I will be able to make a big impact on the d-line with those guys leaving next year."

Young also held offers from Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and a few others.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

2022 Aric Burton Commits to WVU

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Aric Burton

WVU DE Target Tomiwa Durojaiye Reshapes Top List of Schools

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.