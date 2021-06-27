WVU DE Target Tomiwa Durojaiye Reshapes Top List of Schools

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye (6'4", 255 lbs) of Middletown, DE trimmed his top list of schools from eight down to five on Sunday morning and kept West Virginia in the mix.

Durojaiye dropped Iowa, Duke, Northwestern, and Arkansas from consideration while adding Kentucky and Vanderbilt to the mix. He will now focus on South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

Earlier this month, Durojaiye took an official visit to WVU and came away impressed with the vision that the coaching staff has for the team and its future.

"I think it's a great program that develops their players," Durojaiye said about WVU. "From what I can see, they want to be a dominant team in the Big 12 and I love that."

Durojaiye has also visited Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, and South Carolina this month. With WVU being able to secure an official visit from him in June, the Mountaineers are in a great spot alongside Georgia Tech and South Carolina. Vanderbilt and Kentucky will have to play catch-up once the dead period ends after not getting a visit set with Durojaiye in the summer.

Fortunately for those two schools, it doesn't appear that Durojaiye will be making his decision anytime soon.

"I'm not rushing a date but once I find the best fit, I'll commit," Durojaiye said. "I'm looking for a school that develops me both on and off the field. A school that cares about me beyond football. I want a place I can call home."

