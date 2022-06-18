BREAKING: WVU Picks Up Massive Commitment from 2023 Defensive Lineman

Another big get for the Mountaineers.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Justin Benton (6'2", 275 lbs) of Covington, Georgia announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

Benton chose the Mountaineers over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

Despite being heavily interested in Georgia, Benton opted to go with WVU - the school that pushed for him the hardest and made he and his family feel "at home."

Benton becomes the third defensive lineman to commit in the class, joining Cameron Jackson and Eamon Smalls.

Area304+ subscribers saw my prediction for Benton to West Virginia on Tuesday morning. Sign up today and get the first month for just $1 to unlock all commitment predictions.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.