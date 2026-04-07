Could Former Top-30 Recruit, Georgia Tech Center Transfer Land at WVU?

West Virginia is in need of a big man, and well, if we're being honest, virtually everything.

Only Amir Jenkins, DJ Thomas, Morris Ugusuk, and Jayden Forsythe are players who can return and contribute next season, so you can expect the Mountaineers to be extremely active this portal season.

One name to keep an eye on is Georgia Tech center transfer Mouhammed Sylla, a former top 30 player in the 2025 recruiting class, ranking 29th in the country, according to ESPN.

Sylla has some ties to the WVU program, although indirectly. If he were to pick WVU, he would become a part of this newly created pipeline from Bella Vista Prep to Morgantown.

The Mountaineers have Miles Sadler and Aliou Dioum on their way and are recruiting 2027 forward Paul Osaruyi from there as well.

Coming out of Bella Vista, Sylla picked Georgia Tech over the likes of Arkansas, Arizona State, Alabama, Duke, Kansas, Oregon, Washington, and a few others.

As a true freshman, Sylla averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on 58% shooting and 25% from three-point range, albeit on just four attempts. The three-point shot is something he is working on, but may not be something he can go to with more volume for another year or two.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder registered a double-double in five of his first six games, playing as one of the Yellow Jackets' most consistent players in non-conference play. Unfortunately, his season got cut short due to an ankle injury, missing the team's final twelve games.

Landing a player of Sylla's caliber would give the Mountaineers a serious two-way threat at the center position that they can build with incoming star guard Miles Sadler for the foreseeable future. He's a pretty good passer for a big man and can definitely handle the rock — at least well enough to take it from the high post to the basket. His length and athleticism would completely change the look of the Mountaineers' offense.

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