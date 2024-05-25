Coveted DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles Schedules Visit to WVU
Class of 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (6'4", 305 lbs) informed Mountaineers Now that he will be taking an official visit to West Virginia from June 7-9, thanks to the strong connection he's formed with the coaching staff.
"Love the family vibe I get from WVU, especially Coach (Andrew) Jackson."
Charles also holds offers from Auburn, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Toledo, and a few others.
Last fall, he took unofficial visits to Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and West Virginia and just took one to Texas at the beginning of April. Florida and Tennessee appear to be the biggest competition for West Virginia at the moment with Texas also lurking around.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Where WVU's Portal Class Ranks in the Big 12 & Nationally
Safety Sammy Etienne Books Official Visit to West Virginia
WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch, Decision Dates + More