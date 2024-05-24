Safety Sammy Etienne Books Official Visit to WVU
The official visitor list continues to grow for West Virginia, securing a weekend to host class of 2025 safety Sammy Etienne (5'11", 175 lbs) out of Auburndale, Florida.
"I really like how they have two players that played at my high school and the recruiting process is really good with them, that’s what makes them stick out," he told Mountaineers Now.
The two players on West Virginia's roster that also hail from Auburndale are senior safety Aubrey Burks and incoming freshman defensive lineman Nate Gabriel.
Etienne holds offers from Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Kansas State, Liberty, Marshall, UAB, UConn, USF, and UT Martin, but says the only other official visits he currently has scheduled are to Kansas State and UConn.
Last fall as a junior, Etienne tallied 59 tackles, four passes defended, one interception, and one fumble recovery. He does not have a set decision date at this time.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
NCAA Tournament Projection for West Virginia
What Are Realistic Expectations for WVU in the Big 12?