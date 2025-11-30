Stock Up, Stock Down: Point Guards, Eaglestaff, Fields' Debut + More
West Virginia cruised past Mercyhurst by a 70-38 score, moving their record to 6-2 on the year. Today's stock report is full of things trending up, but I did slide one "stock down" in, although it had nothing to do with its performance. Let's dive into it.
Stock Up: Amir Jenkins
I've had a number of folks ask me if Amir Jenkins will eventually take over the starting point guard spot in place of Jasper Floyd. The short answer is no. The long answer is Ross Hodge believes in Floyd and his ability to run the offense, play at his pace, and be the calming presence on the floor. Jenkins is an energizer bunny that is still very young and playing 100 miles per hour at all times. Plus, it really doesn't matter if Jenkins is in the starting lineup or not. He's going to play significant minutes, and if I'm being honest with you, I think we all make too much out of who starts and who doesn't. If you're getting serious minutes, it doesn't really matter.
Stock Up: Treysen Eaglestaff
He didn't need to score 20 tonight as he did against Xavier last weekend, but for the second straight game, he saw the ball go through the hoop at a pretty efficient clip. The three-ball is still MIA, but it will arrive sooner or later. He's way too good a shooter for it not to come around. Stringing good games together is the first step.
Stock Up: Frontcourt Depth
This was an easy one because all Jackson Fields had to do was check into the game, but finally, the Mountaineers have multiple options to work with underneath. While we didn't see a huge sample size, Fields put his athleticism and versatility on display. I thought he did a pretty good job on the defensive end, and he never stopped moving around on the offensive end. Plus, the three-point shot looks smooth, although he didn't get his only attempt to fall.
Stock Down: DJ Thomas
This isn't based on his performance in today's game, but purely on the fact that he's going to be pushed further down the bench with Jackson Fields now back. It's a good problem for Ross Hodge to have. Thomas is a talented young freshman who will still see meaningful minutes, but his role will be significantly reduced now that Fields and Moore have entered the rotation.
