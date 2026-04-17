Done Deal! Butler Transfer Finley Bizjack Signs with WVU

The first signature is officially in. Butler transfer guard Finley Bizjack signed on the dotted line on Thursday, becoming the first transfer to make his move to West Virginia official.

"We are excited to have Finley Bizjack join our basketball program," Hodge said in a press release. "Finley is a unique playmaker who can score and get others involved. Mountaineer fans are going to love watching the passion he plays with every night."

In some ways, Bizjack's game kind of reminds me of a more athletic Erik Stevenson. Don't take that too deep. His ceiling, and floor for that matter, is much higher. Their shot diet (twos vs. threes) are in the same ballpark, although Bizjack is a way more efficient scorer. I'd also argue that he is more successful getting to the cup and handles it/passes it better than Stevenson. It's far from a perfect comparison, but I see glimpses of it.

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, Bizjack regularly reached double figures and scored 20+ eleven times. He led the Bulldogs in scoring at 17.1 per game, being the team's fourth leading scorer a year ago at 10.4 per contest. He will, without a doubt, be one of the top scorers for the Mountaineers next season and put himself on the radar of scouts from the next level if he can shore up other areas of his game, aka his defense.

Just like Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff a year ago, they came to Morgantown with holes in their defensive game, though it never really became a glaring problem for them. As a matter of fact, they helped WVU to finish in the top 10 in scoring defense and top 40 in opponents' shooting percentage. Bizjack will get coached up just like those two did and improve on that end of the floor. I'd be shocked if he became a liability.

Ross Hodge isn't going to pursue guys who don't have the desire to play defense or have the ability to play well in that area. Effort never appeared to be the problem for him at Butler. The good thing is he played for a defensive-minded coach in Ronald Nored at Butler, so the emphasis on that end of the floor isn't going to be new to him.

Bizjack will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Updated look at West Virginia's transfer portal class

* - signed

G Finley Bizjack*, F Javan Buchanan, C Mouhamed Sylla