Highlights + Evaluation of WVU LB Commit Travious Lathan

West Virginia picked up a major commitment on Saturday from 2022 linebacker Travious Lathan (6t'2", 202 lbs) of Gulliver Prep HS in Miami, Florida. Lathan chose the Mountaineers over other offers stemming from Pitt, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Tulane, and a large number of Power Five schools.

Analysis: Lathan is a very disciplined linebacker that doesn't overplay runs to the outside. He is a downhill backer that tackles extremely well in one on ones in the open field. He doesn't bite on misdirections and can diagnose which gap he needs to fill prior to the handoff. Lathan has a background as a wide receiver so his ability to catch the ball should serve him well as he will have more responsibility in pass coverage at the next level. His speed, quickness, physicality, and instincts will give him an opportunity to not only play early in his career but potentially earn a starting spot within the first two years.

