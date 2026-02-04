How the Top-Rated Recruit in Each of WVU's Last 10 Recruiting Classes Panned Out

The top-rated recruit in West Virginia's football recruiting class is never a consensus. Every media outlet, including us, has its opinion on who that person is.

But how many of those top-rated recruits panned out? How many were only in Morgantown for a cup of coffee? Today, we'll take a look back at the top-rated player in each class from the past ten years, using ESPN's rankings.

And if you're wondering, offensive tackle Kevin Brown is the top-rated player in West Virginia's 2026 class.

2025: CB Dawayne Galloway Jr.

Galloway did not see any action as a true freshman and transferred to Akron this offseason.

Other HS offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Wisconsin.

2024: OL Kyle Altuner

Neal Brown was very high on Altuner and expected him to be the team's long-term option at center after taking a year to adjust to the college level. With the coaching change, Altuner hopped in the portal and followed his offensive line coach, Matt Moore, to Virginia Tech. He started every game for the Hokies this season and allowed just 15 pressures and one sack.

Other HS offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee.

2023: LB Josiah Trotter

This one still stings. Trotter would have gone down as one of the better linebackers in recent memory at WVU. The coaching change happened, and he transferred out to Missouri. There is some belief that he would have entered the portal regardless of Neal Brown being fired. After posting 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and two sacks in his one season with the Tigers, he's now off to the NFL.

Other HS offers: Clemson, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech.

2022: CB Jacolby Spells

Spells flashed early on in his career, and he will forever be remembered for his pick-six against Virginia Tech on the road. He struggled with consistency and was unable to take that next step, leading to his departure following the 2025 season. From what I have gathered, I don't believe he played anywhere this past season, which would have been his final year of eligibility.

Other HS offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia.

2021: OT Wyatt Milum

This is one of the few big hits and one of two that actually stayed through the duration of his collegiate career. Milum was a key piece of that strong o-line during the Neal Brown era, not allowing a single sack over his final three seasons. Last spring, he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Other HS offers: Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

2020: DL Akheem Mesidor

Speaking of guys who could have been legends, Mesidor would have certainly become one at WVU had he stayed. His departure from the program will always be something fans hang on to, as he dubbed Morgantown as being unsafe. Mesidor churned out an elite career at Miami, finishing his time there with 208 tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, and 35.5 sacks, and playing for a national championship.

Other HS offers: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, UCF, UCLA, Virginia Tech.

2019: CB Dreshun Miller

Miller came to WVU by way of junior college and had a productive season in 2020, totaling 31 tackles and an interception. This was one of those cases where the grass isn't always greener. Miller left for Auburn and saw minimal playing time, transferred to NC State, and experienced the same thing. Had he stuck around, he could have played his way into an opportunity at the next level.

2018: DL Dante Stills

Stills was about as good as everyone expected him to be. In my opinion, he should have been an All-American following the 2021 season when he tallied 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He left as the school's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 52.5.

Other HS offers: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest.

2017: OL Kelby Wickline

Like Miller, Wickline came to WVU from the JUCO level and was able to play for his dad, Joe Wickline, who served as the Mountaineers' offensive line coach toward the end of Dana Holgorsen's tenure. The first two years of his career, he was a rotational piece who had a handful of starts. In 2019, under Neal Brown, he started at right tackle as Colton McKivitz flipped over to the left side

2016: LB Brendan Ferns

Everyone had huge expectations for Fern's coming out of high school. The fact that West Virginia beat out Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, among other was a huge deal at the time. Unfortunately, some injuries got in the way, preventing him from ever becoming a serious piece of the Mountaineers' defense.

Other HS offers: Alabama, Arizona, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Stanford, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia.

