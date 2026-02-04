WVU Unveils New Coal Rush Basketball Uniform and It’s a Major Upgrade

A new uniform indeed!

Yesterday, we happened to stumble across a leak by West Virginia for the men's basketball team's new Coal Rush uniforms, which appeared in a "suggested for you" ad on Instagram. The promo pic was not posted on any other social media app or on the team's official website.

The ad was a picture of a player holding up a jersey flag, which will be one of the giveaways fans will receive for this Sunday's matchup against No. 13 Texas Tech. The design of the jersey flag was very obviously different from the team's black uniform set that had been worn the past couple of years, which featured gold lettering and numbering with navy blue trim on the shorts and edges of the jersey.

Not long after we published that article, the basketball team released a video that unveiled the new look.

A staple in our state for generations ⛏️



𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙩𝙨.#HailWV pic.twitter.com/jAn2IK3Iz4 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 3, 2026

Talk about a major upgrade!

I didn't completely dislike the previous black uniform, but I wasn't a huge fan of the gold and navy being included. It just clashed and looked forced. Here, the black, white, and gray color scheme is a clean, sharp look that resembles the coal rush uniform the football team has, which is almost perfect.

Perhaps some good luck on the way?

The last two times West Virginia debuted a new uniform for basketball, it resulted in a win. Last year, they broke out the Jerry West-era blue unis and took down No. 2 Iowa State in the Coliseum. A couple of weeks ago, they wore the white version of that uniform against Colorado and won by double digits. The Mountaineers need a signature win, so maybe the new threads will help them pull off a stunner on Sunday.

Tip is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU’s Slow Starts Are Adding Up, and the Numbers Tell an Uncomfortable Story

Ross Hodge Addresses WVU’s Recent Struggles Ahead of Cincinnati Trip

How Ross Hodge’s First 22 Games at WVU Stack Up to Darian DeVries’ Start a Year Ago

Will West Virginia Debut a New Coal Rush Uniform on Sunday vs. Texas Tech?

Geimere Latimer to Play Familiar, Yet Surprising Position in Zac Alley's Defense