Inside Look at What New West Virginia WR Robert Oliver Brings to the Table

The next member of West Virginia's 2026 signing class that we will introduce to you is wide receiver Robert Oliver, formally known as Robert Stith. Oliver just sent in his National Letter of Intent a few minutes ago.

WR Robert Oliver's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @RobertStith2026

Height: 6'2" Weight: 185

Hometown: Niceville, FL

High School: Niceville

Other offers: Arkansas State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Alabama, South Florida, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, UConn, UNLV.

Scouting Report

Smooth operator. You can tell he takes pride in his route running. Comes out of his breaks clean and does so quickly. Footwork is very clean, which helps him get some separation out of his release, allowing for an easy throw for the quarterback. Speed is the theme of this recruiting class, and Oliver is one who can really get after it. He runs a 4.31 40-yard dash, a 60-meter time of 6.99, and a 100-meter time of 10.73. Can be a big home run threat for the Mountaineers at some point.

Projected Playing Time

One thing I didn't mention in the scouting report is that he has good field vision, which leads me to believe he could be a candidate to return punts and kicks at the next level. He does have some experience doing so, averaging over 20 yards per return over the past two years. That can be his quickest path to seeing the field, although I don't think it will take all that long for him to crack the rotation at wide receiver. Ideally, he would have a year to develop and learn behind a handful of veterans before being called on, but some of that will depend on what West Virginia does in the transfer portal.

