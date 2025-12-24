West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn Makes it Very Clear Where He'll Be Playing in 2026

West Virginia is expected to lose over 20 players to the transfer portal this offseason, but running back Jahiem White, as of right now, is the only significant loss. There has been some concern from fans about the future of star wide receiver Cam Vaughn, but he's locked in.

During a live stream last night, Vaughn was asked by a fan, "Can you please stay with us?"

Vaughn then responded, "What do you mean, bro? I am staying! Mountaineer for life!"

What does this mean for West Virginia?

Vaughn is one of the most gifted receivers at WVU in recent memory, quite arguably since Gary Jennings and David Sills V were around. And from a pure talent and athleticism standpoint, perhaps the best since Kevin White.

Having someone with that length, athleticism, and ability to high point the football is not easy to come by. Had he departed, WVU would have had to hit the trifecta in replacing him — identifying a capable player with similar traits, getting him at a reasonable price, and then, of course, posting similar production.

Of the three, the biggest, in my opinion, is not having to go out and spend money on a position you didn't expect to have to spend big money on. They already have to rebuild the secondary, beef up the front seven, and fix the offensive line. Adding a WR1 would put a nice-sized dent in what you'd be able to spend on the aforementioned areas.

What is next for Cam Vaughn?

Vaughn recorded 35 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in Morgantown. Those numbers would have been significantly higher had West Virginia had a cleaner operation up front and stability at quarterback in the first half of the season. Even in a run-heavy offense, Vaughn could easily approach the 1,000-yard mark. I mean, he nearly did it at Jacksonville State, posting 803 yards as a redshirt freshman. If the protection is fixed and quarterback play improves, there's no reason to believe he can't hit those marks from two years ago and then some.

