JUCO OL Deshawn Woods is Officially a Mountaineer — Is There a Starting Spot for Him?

West Virginia needed to beef up its offensive line with some proven commodities, even if it came from the junior college level. Butler Community College's Deshawn Woods becomes the latest to join the Mountaineer football family.

OL Deshawn Woods' Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'5" Weight: 280

Hometown: Omaha, NE

School: Butler Community College via Wyoming

Other offers: Akron, Arkansas State, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, Tulsa, UL Monroe, UTEP, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan.

Scouting Report

Violent hands that can knock a pass rusher off course with ease. A ton of tape in pass pro, and there's consistent from and a strong base that he works from. Plays with good pad level and constantly remains in position to stay attached to his man. There were a couple of plays I saw where his man tried to use an inside move and knocked him into the one-on-one matchup with the right guard to completely open up running room to the C or D-gap.

Projected Playing Time

This is tough because if Kevin Brown weren't a Mountaineer, I firmly believe Woods would be in a great spot to start at right tackle. The question becomes, does he stay there? Does he flip to left tackle? Could he begin the 2026 season as the starter while Brown gets his feet under him at this level? I don't have the answer to that, but it's a problem Rich Rodriguez wished he had this past season. I'm not entirely sure how it happens, but Woods is going to see the field next fall. It's just a matter of what role he'll be in and at what spot.

