Legit Dual-Threat QB Jyron Hughley Signs with West Virginia

It's officially official. Class of 2026 quarterback Jyron Hughley has signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

QB Jyron Hughley's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @JyronHughley

Height: 6'2" Weight: 180

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

High School: Cardinal Newman

Other offers: Boston College, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Indiana, Marshall, Miami (FL), Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, South Florida, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech, Western Michigan.

Scouting Report

Excellent awareness in the pocket and knows when to bail and extend the play. Once he takes off, he's a legit threat to run, and while he may not have blazing speed, he can still run away from defenders and make them miss in the open field. Because of his athleticism, his escapability is real, especially when you see how slippery a tackle he is.

Throws the ball really well deep downfield, but will occasionally put too much air under it, which could be trouble at the next level. The arm strength is there; he just needs to lay it out there a little further and trust his receiver will go and get it. The intermediate game is where he can really make hay, carving people up. Layers the ball well over the second level, giving his receiver a chance to rack up yardage over the catch. Being late over the middle can eliminate that opportunity for YAC or worse, could result in a pick. You don't see a lot of that on his senior tape.

Projected Playing Time

A redshirt year would be beneficial for his growth, but as we've witnessed this season, there's a chance he could see the field as a true freshman. Even before all of the injuries, Rich Rodriguez played three quarterbacks early in the year. He's hoping to find a true starter there, which will likely be Scotty Fox Jr. or someone from the transfer portal. If it is the latter, Hughley could vie for the job in 2027, assuming it's a quarterback who has just one year of eligibility remaining. Definitely has the talent to start at some point.

TUNE IN TONIGHT TO WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.