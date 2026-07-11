OL Tristan Hardin-Roberts Chooses WVU Over Oklahoma State, Two Others

Rich Rodriguez has had a pretty busy week. He and a handful of his players fielded several questions from reporters at Big 12 Media Day and have been preparing for the start of fall camp, which begins at the end of this month.

Saturday evening, he received some good news for the future of the program, picking up a commitment from offensive lineman Tristan Hardin-Roberts (6'5", 295 lbs) out of Blount High School in Mobile, Alabama.

Hardin-Roberts picked the Mountaineers over finalists Oklahoma State, South Florida, and Tulane. He also collected offers from the likes of Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, and several others.

The scouting report on Tristan Hardin-Roberts

A human highlight reel for flattening defenders. It's easy to see why Rich Rodriguez and Rick Trickett made Hardin-Roberts a priority. He is flat-out dominant in the run game and is more than athletic enough to plow through defenders in the second level to spring some explosive runs.

Hardin-Roberts lined up at left tackle for Blount and will likely stay at tackle at the next level. That being said, he is so dominant in the run game that it could have the coaching staff considering a possible move inside, which would require him to pack on another 20-30 pounds or so.

I'm not sure what many Power Four schools are missing here with him. I see a future multi-year starter who has the potential to develop into an All-Conference selection. With Trickett's coaching, he should definitely get there.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Chase Guers, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, TE Luke Linder, OL Jajuan Graham, OL Tristan Hardin-Roberts, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr., LS Warren Flatt