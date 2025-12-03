Road-Grading Lineman Camden Goforth Will Help Transform WVU Offensive Line

Aside from the skill players, offensive lineman Camden Goforth might be one of the most entertaining evaluations I've done this year. Let's check out what the tape says now that his signature to WVU is officially in.

OL Camden Goforth's Recruiting Profile

Height: 6'4" Weight: 320

Hometown: Athens, TN

High School: McMinn

Other offers: Arkansas State, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, Navy, North Carolina State, Stetson, Tennessee Tech, Tulane, UT Martin.

Scouting Report

Want a fun offensive lineman highlight reel to watch? I highly suggest you pop on his tape — probably one of the most entertaining reels you'll watch. Goforth is an absolute mauler in the run game and thoroughly enjoys delivering crushing blocks. Even if he's won the block, he's going to keep driving his feet until he hears the whistle or he buries the defender into the turf.

Also, the Tennessee product has incredible strength, which he'll showcase weekly on his X account. He's lifting some big-boy weights, and it shows on the field. Strong lower half allows him to be dominant in the run game, but also be an anchor in pass pro. I truly feel like Goforth is one of the steals in this recruiting class for the Mountaineers. He plays the game hard, with a ton of passion, and is all bought in to Rich Rod's vision for the program.

Projected Playing Time

Not exactly sure how long it will take, but at some point, starting is in Goforth's future, likely at right guard, but he has the athleticism to kick inside to center, if necessary. After witnessing how poor the offensive line was as a whole in 2025, I don't think Rich Rodriguez is going to feel all that comfortable starting more than one true freshman next fall. Goforth will assume one of those roles in due time.

