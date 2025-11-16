Ross Hodge Scores Massive Recruiting Win as 2026 Four-Star Miles Sadler Picks WVU
Ross Hodge is an extremely happy man right now. The West Virginia head coach is off to a 4-0 start in his tenure in Morgantown with a blowout win over Pitt, and just landed a massive piece to the future, receiving a commitment from class of 2026 four-star guard Miles Sadler (5'10", 165 lbs) from Bella Vista Prep by way of Ontario, Canada.
Salder picked the Mountaineers over Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC. He also had offers from Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Utah, Washington, and a few others.
Sadler is ranked as the 23rd-best prospect in the country, according to ESPN.
The scouting report on Sadler
Obviously, Sadler doesn't have the ideal size, height, or weight, but it's not a huge concern with how he plays the game. He's very calculated in his attacks to the basket and has a good feel for when to take it himself or dump it off to a teammate at the block. Even with the size disadvantage, he's a pretty consistent scorer in the paint, absorbing the contact without getting knocked off balance, maintaining good positioning to get it up on the rim.
The three-point shoot is efficient and smooth, but likes to challenge the defender by putting the ball on the floor and getting downhill. He sees the floor really well, plays under control, and is the straw that stirs the drink offensively. Putting the ball in his hands when you absolutely need a bucket is a good idea. He's either going to create his own shot or find the open man on the floor and playmake.
Defensively, Sadler can more than hold his own and, at times, can be a pest on the ball, as you can see in the highlight reel below.
FIBA highlights vs. Egypt
Two summers ago, Sadler played for Team Canada in the FIBA U17 World Cup, where he really turned some heads, averaging 13.9 points, four rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.
WVU's updated 2026 basketball recruiting class
PG: Miles Sadler, Kingston Whitty
C: Aliou Dioum
